Spain is set to create a national network of climate shelters where people can take refuge from intense heat, the prime minister has announced.

Pedro Sanchez has announced the move, which will see shelters set up in public buildings before the summer, during a Madrid conference on Wednesday.

The spaces will allow everyone to stay cool during what could be Spain’s hottest summer yet – currently, 2025 saw Spain’s hottest summer with three heatwaves with one seeing temperatures exceeding 45C, according to AEMET.

“Devestating droughts and heatwave. Some summers, it’s not separate waves we face, but one long heatwave stretching from June through August. This is now the new normal,’ Sanchez said.

Some regional governments, including those in Catalonia and Murcia, have already launched their own networks but this rollout will see the initiative go national.

In Barcelona approximately 400 climate shelters operate in libraries, museums, sports facilities and shopping malls.

These spaces are air conditioned, have seating and free water with a name of acting as a refuge from the blazing heat, particularly for those with health problems, the elderly, babies and vulnerable individuals.

At the same climate conference Sanchez announced the=at his government would fund flood prevention plans in small towns, with 20m designated for fire prevention plans.

This comes as part of a state pact to address climate change.

Sanchez hopes other political groups will support his idea saying that it is ‘not an electoral weapon…it is a shield for Spain’.

