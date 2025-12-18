This town on Costa Blanca is home to one of Spain’s most charming Christmas markets – here’s what you need to know

HALFWAY between Valencia and Alicante, nestled between the mountains and the sea, lies a town that locals proudly call ‘the jewel of the Costa Blanca.’

In Teulada Moraira, homes are bathed in soft pastel whites, many perched on the surrounding hillsides with sweeping views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea below.

With its dreamy coves, charming alleyways, and lush vineyards, the town is renowned as a perfect summer getaway.

But each December, Teulada Moraira also transforms into the setting for one of Spain’s most heartwarming Christmas markets.

For a magical weekend just before Christmas, festive lights adorn the streets as stalls and booths spring up along the town’s main thoroughfares.

The Olive Press spoke to Teulada Moraira’s councillor for Markets, Jose Bisquert, about what is in store this year – here’s what you need to know.

Where and when will the Teulada Moraira Christmas Market take place?

The 2025 Teulada Moraira Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, December 20, and Sunday, December 21, on Avenida Santa Catalina and Plaza de la Constitucion in Teulada.

What kind of activities will be organised?

The Christmas Market will feature a wide range of activities designed for the whole family. Santa Claus will visit the market to greet children, take photos with them, and hear their Christmas wishes. In addition, there will be live music, Christmas workshops for all ages, arts and crafts activities, and sweet-making sessions for the little ones. A dedicated children’s play area will also be available, featuring trampolines, mini-golf, archery, and a wooden toy playroom, as well as puppet shows and other entertainment offerings.

What age groups are you hoping to attract to the event?

As every year, the goal of the Teulada Moraira Christmas Market is to welcome people of all ages, providing a gathering space where families, young people, and older residents can enjoy days filled with excitement, local traditions, and the true magic of Christmas in Teulada Moraira.

Is there anything else you would like to add about Teulada Moraira’s Christmas and New Year events?

Regarding the rest of Teulada Moraira’s holiday programme, we want to emphasise our commitment to offering a broad, varied, and high-quality selection of activities, designed so that residents and visitors alike can enjoy a special and activity-filled Christmas in the municipality.

The workshops cover both crafts and sweets. Are they free for all children, and is prior registration required since they are offered in morning and afternoon sessions?

All workshops and activities within the Teulada Moraira Christmas Market are completely free and do not require prior registration. You simply need to arrive at the designated area at the scheduled time and enjoy the activity.

You have scheduled a set of educational puppet shows, such as “The True Story of Santa Claus” and “The True Story of the Three Wise Men.” Do you think it is important to keep these traditional stories alive for younger generations through theatre?

Our municipal team believes it is essential to keep Teulada Moraira’s traditions alive, as they are a vital part of our cultural identity. Through theatre and educational performances, we aim to pass on these traditional stories and values to younger generations, fostering respect for our roots and highlighting everything that makes us unique as a community.

