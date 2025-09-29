OnlyFans model and wife of John George murder suspect gets arrested for drug trafficking on Costa Blanca

THE wife of the alleged killer of John George, whose body was found dumped in a Costa Blanca ditch last January, has been arrested after police found crystal meth in her car.

Madison Smyth, 20, spent 11 days in Fontcalent prison near Alicante before a €20,000 bail was raised.

Her passport was removed and she will have to check in at court regularly.

READ MORE:

MR AND MRS. SMYTH(Instagram image)

She is married to Johnny Smyth, 27, with both originating from Northern Ireland.

Mr. Smyth was arrested in Portugal in March in connection with the John George murder and has been behind bars ever since pending his trial.

The Informacion newspaper reported that Madison Smyth, who makes her money producing sexual content for the OnlyFans platform, was detained on September 8.

The Guardia Civil pulled over her car on the N-332 in the Punta Prima area of Torrevieja during a routine check at around 5am.

Officers noticed that she and a British woman, 22, both looked nervous, and that Smyth, who was the driver, was hiding something in her clothing.

They discovered a bag with some crystal meth as well as 30 grams of cannabis resin and €685 in cash.

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered almost a kilo of crystal meth in a bag hidden in a gap between the two back seats.

Madison Smyth told a Torrevieja court that she had received threats since her husband was detained.

Two days before her arrest, she claimed she was approached by an unknown man brandishing a gun, who said he would harm her mother and brother.

He showed her photos of her family and her house and said she had to go to an address at La Zenia the following day.

Smyth obliged and testified before the court that a car pulled over next to her and she was given a large bag by a driver that she did not recognise.

She said it was going to be taken to a location in Torrevieja before she was stopped by the Guardia Civil.

Madison Smyth has faced no charges in connection with the disappearance and murder of John George.

Mr. George’s family have accused her of being involved in trying to cover up the killing.

A 32-year-old Czech national was arrested and bailed in January as an alleged accomplice to Jonny Smyth.

John George’s body was found on January 7 close to a road in Rojales, a few kilometres inland from Torrevieja.

The 37-year-old Belfast father had been stripped naked and stabbed in the legs to disable him before being shot.

John’s family reported him missing in mid-December after going on holiday to Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.