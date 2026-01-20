SNIFFER dogs are combing through the scene of the deadly Cordoba train disaster as the official death toll reaches 41.

In a Guardia Civil video the animals are seen working their way through the wreckage, climbing under train carriages and searching under seats.

The hounds are hunting for the remaining bodies trapped within the wreckage of the disaster – or even the dim hope of finding survivors.

Nuestros especialistas del Servicio Cinológico siguen en el lugar del #AccidenteFerroviarioAdamuz intentando recopilar evidencias para la identificación de todas las víctimas e investigación del accidente ferroviario.

Another Guardia Civil video shows officers preparing to place DNA samples from the family members of those affected onto a helicopter.

This aircraft will travel to the Servicio de Criminalistica in Madrid where the samples will undergo identification in labs as officers attempt to match them to the deceased.

There is no record of the number of deceased who may still be at the scene of the accident, but three more bodies were recovered this afternoon.

#AccidenteFerroviario | Continuamos trabajando con las familias afectadas en la recogida de muestras de ADN en los puntos habilitados.



Son trasladadas a #Madrid a nuestro Servicio de Criminalística para avanzar en las labores de identificación.



??https://t.co/mYIiGM959S… pic.twitter.com/QmTkyZaaJD — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) January 20, 2026

One body was discovered this morning when a crane lifted a damaged carriage, according to Transport Minister Oscar Puente.

This corpse bumped the death toll up further, with 38 autopsies having already been carried out.

They were completed by forensic doctors who have travelled to Cordoba from Jaen, Granada, Sevilla and Malaga, with ten bodies having been completely identified through fingerprints.

These are not the only specialists who have travelled over to the scene of the crash in Adamuz, Cordoba.

Joining the aforementioned sniffer dogs are 32 Guardia Civil forensic service officers who are usually based in the Madrid headquarters. These individuals specialise in lophoscopic and genetic identification.

The number reported missing following the crash remains at 43 as family and friends of those travelling on the two trains continue to search for their loved ones.

