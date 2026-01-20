Spain train disaster death toll rises to 41 after body is found in damaged carriage

THE death toll following Sunday’s train disaster in Adamuz in Cordoba province rose to 41 on Tuesday morning.

Transport Minister, Oscar Puente said another body had been discovered when a crane lifted a damaged carriage.

Officials have repeatedly warned that the death count may rise, with emergency workers still looking for bodies among what Andalucia president Juanma Moreno called ‘a twisted mass of metal’.

The crash took place on Sunday at 7.45pm when the tail end of a train carrying 289 passengers from Malaga to Madrid, went off the rails.

It slammed into an incoming train travelling from Madrid to Huelva.

Officials are continuing to investigate the causes of the incident which Puente described as ‘strange’ since it occurred on a straight line and neither train was speeding.

He said officials had found a broken section of track that could possibly be related to the accident’s origin, while insisting that is just a hypothesis and that it could take weeks to reach any conclusions.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are scheduled to visit Adamuz and a hospital in Cordoba where many of the injured remain under care on Tuesday.

Health authorities said that 39 people remained in hospital on Tuesday morning, while 83 people were treated and discharged.

Meanwhile the Guardia Civil is collecting DNA samples from family members who fear they have loved ones among the unidentified dead.

Three days of national mourning started on Tuesday.

