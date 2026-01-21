‘Stop traffic on the lines urgently, please’: Listen to the harrowing call made by a train driver during Spain’s deadly Adamuz crash

THIS is the harrowing call made by one of the train drivers involved in a deadly train crash in southern Spain over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, two high-speed trains derailed in Adamuz, Cordoba, in Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 80 people were killed in Santiago de Compostela in 2013.

At least 42 people – including the driver of an Alvia train operated by government-owned Renfe – are known to have died after carriages on a Madrid-bound Iryo service carrying over 300 passengers crossed onto an adjacent line and collided with an oncoming train destined for Huelva.

Now, chilling audio of the desperate call made by the driver of the Iryo train to a control centre in Madrid has been released.

The horrific crash has claimed the lives of at least 42 people.

At first, the driver informs the control centre at Atocha that he has suffered an ‘entanglement’ near Adamuz.

On a second call, the driver’s voice appears panicked as he realises that the train has suffered a derailment, telling the operator: “I need traffic on the lines to be stopped urgently, please.”

Investigators probing the cause of the horrific incident believe the Huelva-bound train smashed into the derailed Iryo service just twenty seconds after it came off the track, raising the possibility that the crash had already taken place by the time the driver urged the line to be shut.

It appears likely that the collision had already taken place given the reply of the control centre operator, who said: “There are no trains approaching.”

Here is the full transcript of the call:

Atocha control centre: 6189, this is Atocha, go ahead.

Iryo train driver: Hello Atocha – look, I’ve just had an entanglement at the height of Adamuz.

Ah yes, I can see you now, I see you. Right, OK. Give me a phone number, please. Write it down, please […] I’m being told here that you should lower the pantographs.

They can’t go any lower.

So you’ve already lowered them?

Yes, everything is fully down.

OK. Understood.

In fact, I’ve got the train blocked right now.

So you can’t move, right?

No, I’m going to need to inspect the situation.

You’re going to need to inspect it, yes.

Yes.

One second, driver – don’t hang up. Or I’ll call you back now, OK?

Yes, yes, no problem.

Atocha control centre: 6189, this is Atocha.

Iryo train driver: Hello Atocha, 6189 here. I need to inform you that this is a derailment, and I am invading the adjacent line. I repeat, derailment, and I am invading the adjacent track.

OK, received – thanks for notifying us.

I need traffic on the lines to be stopped urgently, please.

Yes, yes, yes… there are no trains approaching…

And I also have a fire. I need to abandon the cab because I have to check, OK? One carriage is on fire.

I have your phone number – perfect. I’ll pass this on here now. I’ll contact you again shortly.

And I also need you to send emergency services, please, fire brigade and ambulances, because I have injured people on the train.

OK, OK, received.

You have my phone number, OK?

Yes, yes, I have it.

I’m abandoning the cab – I’ll keep you informed, OK?

OK, perfect. Speak shortly.

