AS the second season of Marbella shines a spotlight on the world of drug trafficking in southern Spain, its creators reveal that local authorities in the Campo de Gibraltar refused to engage with the production.

Marbella, the hit crime drama, is set to return today on Moviestar Plus+ for its next season.

While its gripping portrayal of organised crime in the Costa del Sol captivated audiences in 2024, it stirred up controversy in the very regions its second season depicts.

The show’s creators have claimed that local authorities in the Campo de Gibraltar refused to collaborate with the production.

The showrunners have faced significant pushback from local authorities.

The La Línea City Council, for example, outright refused to cooperate, citing concerns about the negative impact the show could have on the city’s image.

Filming in Algeciras has been similarly complicated.

While the City Council granted the production company permission to film in certain areas, The Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA) denied permits for a request to film a speedboat chase in the Guadarranque River estuary.

The APBA claimed these permits were denied for security reasons.

For many residents, the show’s focus on drug trafficking is a painful reminder of the problem’s grip on their communities.

This reluctance to address the issue has frustrated co-creator and journalist Nacho Carretero, who believes these actions could be seen as sweeping the problem under the rug.

“We believe these are realities that need to be brought to light and told, whether through journalism or fiction,” Carretero said.

Yet, not all locals share this view. Some residents have embraced the production, even offering their homes as filming locations, which highlights the complexity of the situation.

Although the show itself is a work of fiction, the writers pride themselves on a deeply researched, realistic approach.

The new season delves into the overwhelming challenges faced by the justice system in tackling organised crime.

One episode mirrors the tragic speedboat chase in Barbate that led to the deaths of two Guardia Civil officers.

Season two promised to push its themes further as protagonist César (Hugo Silva) faces off against an unrelenting anti-drug prosecutor, Carmen (Natalia de Molina), in a battle that underscored the region’s systemic failures.

As Marbella continues to entertain with a look at the dark side of organised crime in Spain, the tension between fiction and reality remains as palpable as ever.

