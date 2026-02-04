4 Feb, 2026
4 Feb, 2026 @ 14:33
Andalucia travel update: Malaga airport running normally for now – but getting there might not be so easy

MALAGA Airport is open and operating with ‘relative normality’ this morning, but getting to the terminal might prove to be challenging.

While the runway remains active with 430 flights scheduled today, the road network surrounding the Costa del Sol hub is facing pressure from Storm Leonardo.

Travellers have been warned that the biggest risk to their holiday is not the flight itself, but the drive to the airport.

The DGT has reported ‘difficult’ driving conditions on the main A-7 coastal motorway – the key artery for millions of tourists and residents.

Drivers face dangerous surface water and delays at San Pedro Alcantara (km 1056), El Velerin (km 1064) and Nueva Andalucia (km 1049).

For those coming from inland, the situation is worse.

Heavy flooding has forced the closure of nine secondary roads in the province, effectively isolating towns.

The closures include the A-7150 in Casares, the A-366 in Guaro, the A-369 in Algatocin and the MA-8302 in Estepona.

In a crucial update for commuters, the C-1 Cercanias line – which connects Fuengirola and the coast directly to the airport terminal – is currently RUNNING.

This remains the safest option for travellers this morning.

However, the C-2 inland line connecting Malaga to Alora has been completely suspended.

Further afield, Renfe has halted all high-speed AVE trains between Malaga and Madrid due to a landslide near Alora, leaving no rail link to the capital.

At the airport itself, operations are running smoothly, though the Helity helicopter link to Ceuta has been cancelled due to severe winds in the Strait.

Aena advises passengers to check the status of their access routes before setting off and to allow significant extra time for the journey.

