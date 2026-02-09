Tougher laws lead to big cutback in tourist homes available for let in Spain

THE number of tourist homes available for let in Spain fell by 12.4% last November- the biggest annual fall since twice-yearly figures started to be compiled by the National Institute of Statistics(INE).

The INE said the total stood at 329,764 in November which was 13.6% lower than the previous survey in May.

It says the number of tourist properties is the lowest since August 2023(403,267) and accounts for 1.24% of the total number of homes in Spain.

TOURIST LETS FALL

There are significant regional variations with holiday areas dominating.

Andalucia and the Canary Islands combined, account for around half of all tourist flats in Spain.

The reduction is put down to tougher laws demanding the registration of short-term lets, the removal of online advertising feature illegal rentals, and residents associations having the power to veto tourist housing.

The Ministry of Housing claims that it continues to work to ensure that the largest number of available homes are used for residential rentals at affordable prices.

Around the regions, the highest number of tourist homes was registered in Andalusia with 91,757, 4.6% less than in the previous figures in May.

This was followed by the Canary Islands, which has 49,676 tourist homes, 2% less than six months earlier.

The Valencian Community which has severely tightened up on registrations totalled 48,441- 23% less than in May.

Catalunya is next on 46,915, 17% down on May, followed by the Balearic Islands on 19,398 tourist homes- a six month fall and the lowest figure since the INE began keeping records.

The Madrid region, for its part, recorded 19,398 tourist flats, 17.5% less than in May and the second lowest figure since August 2020, when records began to be kept.

