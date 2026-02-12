SERIOUS morning accident at Malaga bus station has left woman with multiple leg fracture and a driver shaken.

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured after being hit and run over by a bus at Malaga bus station at around 7.30am on Thursday while the vehicle was manoeuvring in a restricted area, with emergency services transferring her to hospital and Policia Local opening an investigation.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service received several calls alerting them that a bus had struck a pedestrian inside the station.

Paramedics and Malaga Local Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, where she remains hospitalised with fractures to her lower extremities.

Early findings indicate that the bus was turning within the manoeuvring yard when it collided with her.

She fell to the ground and one of the wheels passed over her legs.

The vehicle was operating the Malaga–San Pedro Alcántara–Ronda line and had arrived next to the Vialia María Zambrano station before moving towards a rest area.

The incident occurred in an area reserved for buses and closed to pedestrian access.

‘She crossed through the bus maneuvering yard. She hadn’t even reached the platform yet and crossed through the yard. It’s forbidden to go through there; it’s like walking in the middle of the road,” a security guard told Malaga Hoy.

Two women nearby reportedly saw the danger and tried to warn her, but she was wearing headphones and did not react.

“There’s a space you can’t see. It was still dark at 7am,” another worker told Malaga Hoy, referring to a blind spot during the turn.

“The front right wheel ran over her. Her leg was badly injured,” the guard said in an interview with Malaga Hoy.

“She was holding my hand, sitting up sometimes, and shouting occasionally. She was conscious, but very distressed,” he added.

The bus driver, who according to witnesses was driving slowly, was visibly affected by what happened.

‘I was going at a low speed, but a collision with a bus, with the inertia it carries, is costly.’

The Traffic Accident Investigation Unit of the Malaga Local Police is now reviewing security camera footage and taking statements from witnesses to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

