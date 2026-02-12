A NIGHT out turned into a scene of horror after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during a blazing row at a Costa del Sol nightclub.

Terrified revellers watched chaos unfold as emergency crews raced to Avenida del Carmen in Estepona late Friday night, where the young man was found wounded.

Police swiftly tracked down the suspect – a 21-year-old man – who was dramatically arrested near his home on nearby Calle San Roque.

Officers later recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attack close to the arrest scene, according to local reports.

The victim was taken to Hospital del Sol, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being discharged.

READ MORE: WATCH: How huge narco network used cars with secret compartments to smuggle tonnes of cocaine from Andalucia to Madrid

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.