12 Feb, 2026
12 Feb, 2026 @ 13:03
1 min read

Man arrested after 19-year-old is stabbed in Estepona nightclub confrontation

The Estepona police station

A NIGHT out turned into a scene of horror after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during a blazing row at a Costa del Sol nightclub.

Terrified revellers watched chaos unfold as emergency crews raced to Avenida del Carmen in Estepona late Friday night, where the young man was found wounded.

Police swiftly tracked down the suspect – a 21-year-old man – who was dramatically arrested near his home on nearby Calle San Roque.

Officers later recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attack close to the arrest scene, according to local reports.

The victim was taken to Hospital del Sol, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being discharged.

READ MORE: WATCH: How huge narco network used cars with secret compartments to smuggle tonnes of cocaine from Andalucia to Madrid

Tags:

I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

