Ten romantic spa breaks in Spain and Portugal to woo your Valentine sweetheart

Some couples make do with a box of chocolate or a bouquet of red roses to express their love on Valentine’s Day. Others demand a grander gesture. And what could be more romantic than a weekend away at a luxury spa hotel?

While prices can often shoot up over the Valentine weekend itself, there’s deals to be had before the season begins at Easter and if you haven’t bought your loved one a pressie yet, a card with a promise for a romantic break is almost as good as being whisked away on the day itself.

Here’s a look at some of our favourites across Spain and Portugal.

Good loving in an 11th-century castle

The name alone should be enough to tempt you there for a romantic break: Posada Real Castillo del Buen Amor. On the plains of Castilla y Leon between Salamanca and Zamora, this imposing 11th century fortress will guarantee a fairytale experience. The castle once served the Catholic Monarchs Isabel and Ferdinard but was given its romantic name after a forbidden love between a 15th century bishop and his lover. The pair had four children together and the family lived secretly behind the walls of the castle. Nowadays it is a luxury boutique hotel with rooms filled with antiques and views across the moat and ornamental gardens.

Historic Spa Icon in Asturias

The iconic Blau Gran Hotel Las Caldas just outside Oviedo was founded in 1776 making it one of the oldest spas in Spain. The historic Balneario and Royal Spa boasts naturally mineral-rich waters and vaulted spa spaces that have been renovated to modern standards making it a haven of relaxation. Guests can enjoy an 800 m² sanctuary of pools, hydrotherapy zones, outdoor eco-thermal areas, and relaxation spaces set within landscaped gardens.

It is easy to see why it has been chosen as the first member of Radisson Individuals collection in Spain offering an adults only restaurant that showcases local Asturian ingredients with a contemporary flair.

Foodie fantasy in San Sebastian

If a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, then there can’t be a better choice for a romantic break than to San Sebastian, a gourmand dream in northern Spain. And for something extra special, book a break at Akelarre.

The boutique hotel is an architectural marvel perched on the slopes of Monte Igueldo, just outside San Sebastian, which is one of the few hotels to have its own three-Michelin starred restaurant.

Run by Pedro Subijana, you’ll want to book a tasting menu but there’s also the option of Espazio Oteiza for more relaxed dining. Rooms have floor to ceiling windows overlooking the wildness of the Bay of Biscay and a wellness area which includes hydrotherapy pool, hammam and treatments.

Utter indulgence on the Costa del Sol

For the ultimate privacy, rent a villa on the sprawling estate ofFinca Cortesin, with your own swimming pool and a private golf course, you’d never believe you were just a short drive from the crowds on the Costa del Sol.

You can even hire a private chef to cook a romantic dinner or venture out of six venues on site, from the poolside cafe to the fine dining in Andalusian surroundings of El Jardin de Lutz or the Asian-inspired cuisine in Rei. With a private beach club and a luxurious spa offering the very best in Thai treatments, you can guarantee a stay to remember.

Love story on Madrid’s Gran Via

One of the latest arrivals in the booming Madrid five star hotel scene is the Brach hotel, and its design is a love letter to Spain by iconic French designer Philippe Stark. Combining the opulence of Spain’s Belle Epoque and the swinging 1920s when Gran Via was the beacon of modernism with contemporary twists it’s a celebration of Spanish style through the ages right in the heart of Madrid.

You’ll find calm in the high tech Le Capsule wellness centre and can retreat to the privacy of your own private balcony on the seventh floor, far enough above the bustle of the busy shopping street below. De Madrid al Cielo!

Artistic retreat in Lanzarote

Once the former home of Lanzarote’s most famous architect, César Manrique, this adults’ only boutique hotel is the ultimate getaway. Around the curvaceous pool you can snuggle in a private nook and gaze out over volcanic vineyards and expansive ocean views.

Eat breakfast by the pool, sip cocktails on the terrace as the sun goes down and discover local Canarian wines while you dine in the excellent restaurant. With just 20 rooms, the Hotel Cesar Lanzarote is a far cry from the all-inclusive resort hotels prevalent on the Lanzarote coast and is designed to give you the feeling that you have the place to yourself.

A little piece of Thailand in Benidorm

Benidorm may not spring to mind as an obvious romantic destination but what if I told you it offers you a portal to Thailand? Well, not exactly. But a stay at the Asia Gardens Hotel and Thai Spa in the hills above Benidorm has all of the luxuries of a spa hotel in Phuket without the long-haul flight or the risk of malaria.

Giant Buddha heads watch over you as you float in the infinity pools within a garden planted with exotic flora, a chorus of frogs provide a soundtrack as you tuck into an Asian-inspired dinner at the Koh Samui restaurant or book a traditional Thai massage for couples in a cabin on stilts.

Rustic relaxation in inland Mallorca

Far from the busy coastal crowds this 300-year-old manor house turned five-star hotel is a haven in the hills above the charming inland town of Arta. Relax beside the infinity pool and take in views across olive groves to the sparkling blue of Alcudia bay.

At Carrossa Hotel and Spa, the best start to the day is with a yoga session before a buffet breakfast of fresh fruit and baked goods. Stroll through the 800-acre estate where goats graze among wild lavender. Enjoy sundowners on the terrace, wine tasting in the bodega and fine dining in one of the two restaurants on site. Suites each have a private terrace looking out over the landscape.

Coastal calm in Cascais on Portugal’s Atlantic Coast

Set within the tranquil pine forests of Cascais and moments from the Atlantic Ocean, Onyria Marinha Cascais, Vignette Collection by IHG is only just 30 minutes along the coast from bustling Lisbon yet a world away. Beautiful suites open onto forest or garden views with long walks beneath pine canopies, coastal cycling and a spa offering couples treatments.

Imagine a minibreak of leisurely breakfasts, relaxing strolls and a chance to reconnect with each other. Add sunset cocktails and intimate dining paired with Portuguese wines. Chances are you won’t want to leave the hotel but make the effort to spend a day exploring Cascais and nearby Sintra.

Amor in Amarante, northern Portugal

Few places evoke romance more than a stay atCasa do Calçada, an hour’s drive from Porto on a bend in the Tamega river in the historic town of Amarante. Set within a vineyard, the imposing yellow mansion dates back to the 16th century and was a family home before converted into a 20-room boutique hotel now within the Relais & Chateau collection.

The suites have balconies offering unrivalled views across the river to the church on the opposite bank and the restaurant offers a tasting menu paired with local wines that rival any Michelin-starred restaurant. Across a beautiful garden is the spa complex where you could easily while away an afternoon.

The town itself has its own romantic history. The town’s patron saint is Sao Goncalo, a renowned matchmaker in Medieval times and whose name is given to the phallic pastries sold in the town that are meant to bring prosperity and fertility to those that eat them. Perfect for a Valentine treat!

