THE Costa del Sol has lost out on over €100 million in tourist revenue as a result of the ongoing shutdown of the Madrid–Malaga high-speed rail line, according to local officials.

On 18 January, two high-speed trains derailed in Adamuz, Cordoba in Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 80 people were killed in Santiago de Compostela in 2013.

Some 46 people were killed and hundreds injured after the rear carriages on a Madrid-bound Iryo service carrying over 300 passengers flipped onto an adjacent line and collided with an oncoming train destined for Huelva.

Since then, the high-speed route has remained closed, although the route could finally be reopened later this week.

According to analysis conducted by Turismo Costa del Sol and Malaga’s provincial council, the shutdown has resulted in 65,000 fewer tourists visiting the region than would be expected.

Officials say the disruption is particularly damaging at this time of year, when the domestic market provides a steady flow of visitors to the province.

The study, based on official mobility data and standard travel patterns, estimates that nearly 66,000 trips that would normally have taken place will now not happen.

The Madrid-Malaga high speed rail line has been out of action since the Adamuz train disaster last month. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Those missing visitors represent €71.8 million in direct tourist spending.

When indirect and induced effects on the wider tourism economy are included, the total impact reaches €109 million.

Francisco Salado, president of Turismo Costa del Sol and the Málaga Provincial Council, said the consequences stretch beyond hotels, bars and restaurants.

He pointed out that Málaga has a strong business and technology sector, with thousands of professionals regularly travelling to and from Madrid.

The high-speed crash in Adamuz, Cordoba was Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 2013.

He warned that without a fast and reliable rail link, business travel, conferences and short stays are also affected.

The line was first disrupted after the Adamuz accident near Córdoba and later compounded by a landslide in Álora, which also affected Cercanías services linking Málaga with the Guadalhorce area.

Salado has urged the Spanish government to step in with extraordinary financial support to help ease the losses.

He added that restoring normal rail services quickly is key to protecting one of Spain’s most important tourism economies.

