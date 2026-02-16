ANOTHER teenage tragedy has hit the Costa del Sol as a 14-year-old girl ‘takes her own life’ after participating in Carnaval festivities.

The minor’s body was discovered between Saturday and Sunday with the Polica Nacional now investigating the cause and circumstances that surround the Bealmadena death.

It is however believed that no third parties were involved and that the teenager took her own life, according to local sources.

READ MORE: Two teenage girls found dead in a park in southern Spain ‘took their own lives after a campaign of bullying’

Her lifeless body was found by Policia Local who were deployed to the scene after a 112 emergency services call at 12.15am.

Once they discovered the corpse, these officials requested that they receive urgent assistance at the scene, a residential complex area Los Agarrobos in Arroyo de la Miel.

Prior to her death, the girl had been taking part in Carnaval activities and festivities, suggesting that she was socially integrated in her local community.

As investigations continue, the institution where the teenager studies has declined to comment on the situation out of respect.

While it is known that the main hypothesis they have come to is suicide, the Malaga’s provincial Comisaria does not have any further official information.

READ MORE: WATCH: Chaotic scenes as Spain’s Guardia Civil struggle to subdue knife-wielding madman

The provincial education delegation is currently gathering information which will be forwarded to investigators once verified.

As locals wait to find out the exact circumstances surrounding the death, officials urge them to pay attention to minors and young people and reinforce emotional support both at home and at school.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.