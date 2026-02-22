Svenska Skolan Marbella – a Swedish education under the sun

SVENSKA Skolan Marbella offers something many families dream of: a secure Swedish school education combined with life in a Mediterranean environment.

The school is approved by the Swedish National Agency for Education and follows the Swedish curriculum, with certified teachers trained in Sweden.

For parents, this means that their children receive a high-quality education with smaller classes, an international flavour and a fantastic outdoor environment.

Svenska Skolan Marbella is an established Swedish school abroad that offers education in accordance with Swedish guidelines in an international environment on the Costa del Sol.

For many years, the school has been an important meeting place for Swedish and multilingual families who want to give their children an education clearly based on the Swedish curriculum, while living in a Spanish and international context.

The school is characterised by stability, security and high educational quality.

The school offers education from preschool to Year 6, as well as tutoring for students studying via Sofia Distans and Hermods Distansgymnasium, both online programs.

The student body is composed of children from different backgrounds, some of whom have lived most of their lives in Spain, while

others come directly from Sweden.

This diversity creates a naturally multilingual and intercultural learning environment, where Swedish, Spanish and English are a natural part of everyday life.

In recent years, the Swedish School Marbella has continued to develop both organisationally and pedagogically.

The digitalization of teaching has been strengthened through new technological solutions in the classrooms, and the school is now preparing to begin working with AI as a teaching aid.

In addition to academic teaching, the school places great emphasis on traditions and community.

Annual activities such as the Lucia procession, Nobel Theme Days and Christmas bazaars create cohesion and give students a clear anchor in Swedish culture, even far from Sweden.

The environment is completely different from that in Sweden. The school is small, with around 200 students, which creates a family atmosphere where everyone knows everyone else.

At the same time, it offers an unusually generous schoolyard with a swimming pool, palm trees, large lawns, padel courts, a football pitch and a five-minute walk to the sea.

“This means that the children are outside much more. The combination of Swedish pedagogy and the Mediterranean climate makes a big difference,” says Isabel Saunders-Lagrillière, CEO of the school.

All in all, Svenska Skolan Marbella offers a safe, structured and inspiring educational environment where pupils are given the opportunity to develop both academically and socially.

The school acts as an important bridge between Swedish educational traditions and international everyday life, and continues to play a central role for Swedish families living in southern Spain.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.