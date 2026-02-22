2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arenales del Sol with pool garage – € 315,000

Discover this exclusive apartment in Arenales del Sol, one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa Blanca, where the Mediterranean light and sea breeze define everyday life. Located within a private gated community with five swimming pools and lush green areas, this home offers the perfect balance between comfort, views, and location. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, ideal both as a permanent residence and as a holiday retreat. Its spacious corner terrace of 25 m² enjoys breathtaking sea views, the perfect spot to unwind, read, or watch the sunset in total privacy…. See full property details

Apartment

Arenales del Sol, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 315,000

