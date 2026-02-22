LET’S be honest, losing your hair is a nightmare. Whether it’s male pattern baldness, thinning crowns, or medical conditions, watching your thick head of hair disappear can shatter anyone’s self-esteem.

For years, the options were not great: wear a hat, shave it off, or endure painful, expensive transplants.

But not anymore. There is a quiet revolution happening in Benavista, Estepona. It’s painless, non-invasive, and the results are practically undetectable.

The woman behind the transformation

Meet Sharon. With over 30 years in the hair industry (previously owning her own salon in the UK) and 15 years as a master extensionist, she’s seen it all.

Since relocating to Spain with her family in 2016, Sharon has worked across the coast, eventually opening Strands Salon in Benavista in October 2023 with business partner Katlin Fodor.

But it wasn’t enough to just cut and colour. Sharon saw a gap in the market that was leaving locals desperate.

The catalyst? A loyal client suffering from frontal fibrosing alopecia—a brutal autoimmune condition causing scarring hair loss around the hairline.

“There was simply no one on the coast offering non-surgical solutions,” Sharon reveals. Refusing to let her client suffer, Sharon flew back to the UK for intensive specialist training.

She returned not just with a certificate, but with a mission: to bring world-class hair systems to men & women across the Costa del Sol.

High-tech hair: How it works

Forget the itchy, obvious wigs of the past. NHR (Non-Surgical Hair Replacement) uses state-of-the-art technology to integrate new hair with your existing strands, or simulate a scalp where there is none.

Operating out of a discreet, private clinic within the salon, Sharon offers a range of bespoke services that clients are calling ‘life-changing.’

The NHR menu – what’s on offer?

? Mesh Integration: The heavy hitter. Perfect for moderate to severe thinning. A breathable mesh allows your natural hair to blend seamlessly with the system.

? The ‘Skalp D’: Ultra-modern and ultra-light. This micro-thin base mimics the scalp skin for a finish so natural, you have to touch it to believe it.

? Meshless Integration: Ideal for delicate areas or patchy thinning without the base.

? Men’s Systems: Custom-made toupees designed specifically to tackle male pattern balding head-on.

? Toppers & Wigs: From volume boosters for thinning partings to full-coverage,high-quality wigs.

? Hair Extensions: Simply want more volume or length? Sharon utilizes her 15+ years of extension expertise to give you the mane of your dreams.

Instant confidence

The biggest selling point? It’s instant. You walk in with thinning hair and walk out with a full head of hair. No recovery time, no bandages, no scars — just an immediate return of confidence.

While many women already recognise the benefits of non-surgical hair replacement, Sharon believes far more men could transform how they feel about their appearance if they understood what’s possible.

“So many men think hair loss is something they just have to accept,” Sharon says. “But that’s simply not true. These techniques are widely used and respected around the world — there’s absolutely no shame in wanting to look your best.”

Sharon now has over two-and-a-half years of specialist experience, regularly flying back to the UK for refresher courses and advanced training to stay at the forefront of the industry. She isn’t just restoring hair; she’s restoring confidence.

Every consultation is handled with empathy, transparency and the genuine care you’d expect from someone who truly loves helping people feel like themselves again.

Get the look

If you are struggling with bald patches, alopecia, or just don’t feel like you anymore, you don’t have to accept it.

NHR is bringing the best of British hair technology to the Spanish sun. It’s trusted, it’s private, and it works.

Ready to turn back the clock?

