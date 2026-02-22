SPAIN’s 2025 income tax filing period opens on April 8, with residents able to estimate refunds or payments in advance using a free online simulator before the June 30 deadline.

The countdown has begun for taxpayers across Spain.

The 2025 income tax campaign officially starts on April 8 and will run until June 30.

If you’re wondering whether the taxman will be paying you back, or if you need to stump up cash, you don’t have to wait.

La Agencia Tributaria, Spain’s Tax Agency, offers a free online calculator called Renta Web Open, which is already available for residents to estimate their likely results before the filing window has even opened.

The free tool lets users manually enter their income and personal details to generate a simulated outcome.

You don’t have to worry about providing a login, NIF or official tax data.

However, it’s important to note that the calculator cannot be used to actually file your taxes.

It’s purely designed to give residents a clearer idea of what to expect – and to avoid any unexpected surprises.

Filing a tax return is a legal obligation for most taxpayers in Spain, unless exempt from earning below the specific €5,550 threshold.

The finance ministry has confirmed that retirees whose pensions do not exceed a specific limit will not be required to submit a return.

That said, many people who are not obliged to file may still choose to do so if they believe they are due a refund.

This year’s tax campaign covers the income earned in 2025, and will roll out in stages.

Online filing will open on April 8, but taxpayers are able to book appointments for telephone filing from April 29, which will begin on May 6.

In-person appointments can be booked starting from May 29, with face-to-face filing at Tax Agency offices beginning on June 1.

The final deadline to submit a tax return in Spain is June 30.

For those calculating how much they may owe, Spain’s IRPF system remains progressive.

Income up to €12,450 is taxed at 19%, with it increasing to 24% for those earning up to €20,199.

Annual earnings up to €35,199 will be taxed at 30% and up to €59,999 is taxed at 37%.

Residents who earn €60,000 to €299,999 should expect to be taxed at 45%, and finally, anyone who makes over €300,000 will be taxed at 47%.

Crucially, higher rates apply only to the portion of income within each bracket – not your entire salary.

Taxpayers beware: missing the deadline or wrongly applying for a deduction can prove costly.

Late payment interest is charged from the end of the voluntary filing period, so the longer the delay, the more it accrues.

If a tax break is later withdrawn, any refund received may need to be repaid with interest, calculated on a daily basis using the official rates during the period of delay.

With almost three months to file, there is still time to get organised.

As with every year, the demand for appointments typically spike as the deadline approaches.

Using the simulator early could help residents plan ahead – and stay on the right side of Spain’s tax authorities.

