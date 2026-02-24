24 Feb, 2026
24 Feb, 2026 @ 12:34
··
1 min read

Tourist, 30, visiting the Costa del Sol on holiday is run over outside Malaga airport just minutes after landing

IF Carling did holidays, they probably wouldn’t begin like this.

A 30-year-old tourist landed on the Costa del Sol on Monday ahead of a well-earned holiday only to be run over by a car immediately after leaving the airport.

The man and a group of friends attempted to cross the busy MA-21 road. Credit: Google Maps

The unnamed victim was knocked over after recklessly attempting to cross the nearby high-speed MA-21 road with a group of friends.

The man was rushed to Malaga’s regional university hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

That included leg and hip fractures.

