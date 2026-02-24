Tourist, 30, visiting the Costa del Sol on holiday is run over outside Malaga airport just minutes after landing

IF Carling did holidays, they probably wouldn’t begin like this.

A 30-year-old tourist landed on the Costa del Sol on Monday ahead of a well-earned holiday only to be run over by a car immediately after leaving the airport.

The man and a group of friends attempted to cross the busy MA-21 road. Credit: Google Maps

The unnamed victim was knocked over after recklessly attempting to cross the nearby high-speed MA-21 road with a group of friends.

The man was rushed to Malaga’s regional university hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

That included leg and hip fractures.

