BRITISH schools and universities are being encouraged to open branches around Europe to grow the country’s ‘soft power’.

The UK’s new International Education Strategy hopes to increase ‘education exports’ from £32 billion a year to £40 billion by 2030.

This increase will come from British educational institutions opening campuses in other countries and continents.

READ MORE: ‘Clearly the coolest language in the world’: Britain’s The Guardian newspaper campaigns for children to learn Spanish instead of French in schools

Already education is one of the UK’s most valuable exports with it bringing in more money than the motor or food and drink industries.

It comes from UK institutions having overseas branches, but also through international students studying in the UK.

Education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, stressed that over 50 current world leaders graduated from UK universities.

There are 620,000 students registered with these higher education institutions overseas with campuses and distance learning across close to 200 countries and territories.

Spain alone has over 100 international schools that base their curriculum on the British educational model.

READ MORE: Class sizes to be cut in Andalucia to ‘benefit teachers and children’s education’

Next year another school, Brighton College, is set to open in Madrid – and many more private schools are set to follow after Philipson’s guidance.

On the Costa del Sol, Marbella International University Centre (MIUC) also has links to the UK. Degrees awarded at this university are British-accredited due to their affiliation with the University of West London.

Click here to read more Education News from The Olive Press.