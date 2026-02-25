READY to take your skills global? Step into the wider world with CLIC International House’s CELTA teacher training in Sevilla and Malaga.

In today’s interconnected world, language skills open doors.

At CLIC International House, you join a global network of over 130 language schools, from Seville to Mexico City and beyond.

CLIC offers language courses in many languages, so you can learn to communicate with confidence, whether you want to master Spanish or another language.

If you’re a native English speaker or fluent in English, you can also learn how to teach this highly sought-after language.

CLIC International House offers the Cambridge CELTA teacher training course for those ready to launch a career in this rewarding and expanding field.

This is the most prestigious TEFL qualification, and at CLIC it takes just 4 weeks.

You’ll learn in a truly inspiring environment, sharing the classroom with people of different ages, nationalities, and backgrounds.

Whether you’re 20 or 65, Irish or Moroccan, there’s a place for you at CLIC.

CLIC also offers online part-time courses via Zoom, so you can fit your training around your lifestyle.

Demand for English has never been higher,across Spain and worldwide, as parents and young people increasingly recognise that strong English skills can be the key to unlocking career opportunities.

As an English teacher, you can work in language academies or private schools, teach privately in homes or offices, or teach online, building a schedule that fits your life and putting you in control of your career.

A CELTA qualification from CLIC can open doors to living abroad, experiencing new cultures, and building a truly rewarding career.

And you couldn’t choose a better place to train than CLIC International House, based in the charming Andalusian cities of Malaga and Sevilla.

