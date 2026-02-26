SPAIN’S Prime Minister took to social media to firmly deny rumors that he was suffering from heart disease, shutting down the claims circulated by political opponents.

The speculation followed a report by Libertad Digital, a conservative online publication, which alleged that Sanchez was receiving treatment for a cardiovascular condition at Madrid’s Hospital Ramon y Cajal.

They wrote that Sanchez appears ‘emaciated due to chronic stress from political pressure and the wear and tear of office’ and claimed his weight-loss was a tell-tale sign of serious health issues.

The claims gained further traction in parliament when Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo of the Partido Popular (PP) raised the issue and called for Sanchez’s medical records to be ‘declassified’ in the public interest.

La ultraderecha y la derecha ultra llevan anunciando el fin de este Gobierno desde el primer día. Ahora, además, difundiendo bulos sobre mi salud.



La máquina del fango funciona siempre igual: lanzan el bulo desde un pseudomedio, sus diputados lo amplifican y sus tertulianos… February 26, 2026

READ MORE: Court blocks jury trial for Spanish PM’s wife Begoña Gomez who is accused of embezzling public money

Sanchez denied the rumours on X (formerly Twitter) writing, “The far right and the extreme right have been announcing the end of this government since day one. Now, they’re also spreading lies about my health.”

He continued: “‘I don’t suffer from any cardiovascular disease, but even if I did, there wouldn’t be a problem. There are millions of people who suffer from them and lead normal lives thanks to the public services.”

Spain’s premier counts the saga as a victory for his party, the PSOE, concluding that, ‘if their only form of opposition is lying, then we must be doing a really good job. This government is here to stay’.

The Prime Minister characterised the rumors as the latest example of what he calls a coordinated campaign of misinformation against his government.

Click here to read more Politics News from The Olive Press.