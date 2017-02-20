You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “More than 160,000 protest in Barcelona to demand Spain takes in more refugees”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “More than 160,000 protest in Barcelona to demand Spain takes in more refugees”.
There is no end to some folk’s stupidity. Well it is Barcelona I suppose. If they want another Sweden, they are going the right way about it lol.
A promise made should be kept. Catalans always had more integrity than their other Spanish brethren.
put the pipe down its making you delusional
The thing is Ada Colau, Puigdemont, etc need more immigrants to support the movimiento separata, since the number of catalanes separatas are declining enormously.
Anyway, It is a bon geste to support immigration of refugees, I totally agree.
Maybe Theresa the unelected, Boris the clown and Nigel the genetic error, should learn from this.
@stefanjo go live there then your clearly deluded
@stefanjo go live there then your clearly a deluded chap
nice one