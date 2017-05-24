Passengers furious after Ryanair crew forget to bring teabags

AN airline checked every single piece of passengers’ hand luggage onto a flight to Spain – but the crew forgot to check the tea bags!
It caused a storm in a tea cup as bleary-eyed holidaymakers were looking forward to their early morning cuppa.
But on Ryanair’s flight FR5159 from Newcastle to Malaga came the shattering announcement: ‘We have no tea!’
Pensioner Margaret Ramsay said “It’s a disgrace. I had been up since 5am and was looking forward to my cuppa.
“When they found out they had no tea, why didn’t an attendant pop across the tarmac and buy some packs of tea at the airport shops.”
Margaret, from Tyne and Wear added: “I wouldn’t care, earlier there was a long hold up because every item of hand luggage was checked for size, with folk getting hot and bothered trying to squeeze their bags into the machine.”
What a stupid story, with all the terrible news items such as Manchester I feel sad for these passengers if thats all they have to worry about.
Are you sure this story wasn’t taken from a copy of Viz!
The cheaper they fly, the more they complain. It all went down with Thatcher. Now they have May. Bigger pearls. But cheaper. Manchester is horrible. But honestly and sadly, and I must confess, it touches me less than Charley Hebdo. Why? The rethoric of Nigel Farage. It makes me think, sorry. But not much more than that. You vote out humanity, compassion, unity, go and buy your own cupper of tea. I can not forget how much i am on your side, but you forgot to begin with. How much applause do you expect now? How can you cry and look down at the same time? For a cup of tea?????
Very stupid story and one that really requires no comment but I will add that the crew have no control over what is put onto the aircraft. All down to the catering company and to suggest a crew member pops across the tarmac makes this article even more pathetic!
It really is a stupid story, i’m sure there are many more stories worthy of newsprint than a few passengers complaining about their tea, come on Olive Press surely this is called scraping the barrel..
boycott Ryanair immediately, this is disgraceful.