Passengers furious after Ryanair crew forget to bring teabags

AN airline checked every single piece of passengers’ hand luggage onto a flight to Spain – but the crew forgot to check the tea bags!

It caused a storm in a tea cup as bleary-eyed holidaymakers were looking forward to their early morning cuppa.

But on Ryanair’s flight FR5159 from Newcastle to Malaga came the shattering announcement: ‘We have no tea!’

Pensioner Margaret Ramsay said “It’s a disgrace. I had been up since 5am and was looking forward to my cuppa.

“When they found out they had no tea, why didn’t an attendant pop across the tarmac and buy some packs of tea at the airport shops.”

Margaret, from Tyne and Wear added: “I wouldn’t care, earlier there was a long hold up because every item of hand luggage was checked for size, with folk getting hot and bothered trying to squeeze their bags into the machine.”

