Spain set to smash tourism record for FIFTH year in a row after raking in €77 billion in 2016

Andalucia has already raked in €6 billion from tourism in the first quarter of this year

SPAIN is set to break its foreign tourists record for the fifth year in a row.

The British favourite has already welcomed 20 million visitors in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 11.6% over the same period last year, according to the Frontier Tourism Survey from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

And the number of Brits coming to Spain for their jollies has not only continued, but increased by almost 10%.

Some 4.3 million Britons came to Spain from January to April, up 9.6% from the previous year.

It comes after last year saw foreign tourists spend a mammoth €77 billion in Spain.

Andalucia has already raked in €6 billion from tourism in the first quarter of this year.

The latest figures by BNP Paribas International also highlight the British mania for Spain, with 23% of UK property buyers planning to accelerate their purchases in the country.