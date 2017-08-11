British father and son facing €600,000 fines for shining lasers at planes landing in Malaga

Their fines for serious breach of safety laws could cost them €595,000

A BRIT dad and his teenage son are facing fines of up to €595,000 for shining lasers at planes landing at Malaga airport.

The pair, aged 41 and 15, are being blamed for a string of laser attacks that have put hundreds of passengers at risk.

They were identified by police as the suspects after an off-duty cop staying at the same Costa del Sol hotel as them allegedly saw them shining laser lights at an aircraft from their room.

It comes after at least three pilots complained of being targeted with lasers as they landed at Malaga Airport in the past week.

The pair are accused of aiming the lasers from their hotel in Bajondillo, in the holiday resort of Torremolinos.

Their fines for serious breach of safety laws could cost them €595,000.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police confirmed: “National Police have identified two people staying at a hotel in Torremolinos as the alleged authors of laser attacks suffered by pilots who were landing at Malaga airport.

“They are both British – a man aged 41 and his son aged 15.

“They have been told they may be fined between 30,000 euros (£27,000) and 600,000 euros (£540,000).

“An off-duty officer raised the alarm. He was staying at the same hotel as the British nationals and saw two men shining lasers from a room terrace about 11pm on Tuesday at planes preparing to land at Malaga Airport.”

He added: “The off-duty officer alerted the emergency services.

“Inquiries led to the British father and his under-age son.

“Two green laser pointers found on them were confiscated and the fine proposal passed onto the relevant authorities after a police interview.”

The British pair have not yet been formally arrested.

Their whereabouts are unknown.