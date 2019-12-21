A DOG-WALKER has shared his surprise at finding a fully decorated Christmas tree in the middle of a Costa Blanca woodland.

Hugh Somervell was out with his Australian shepherds when he spotted the mystery pine complete with red baubles, silver stars and a Santa Claus on top.

In a now-viral social media post, Hugh shared his joy a the ‘amazing sight’ and fascination with the fact that ‘no one had pinched the decorations’.

“It’s a lovely sight when walking the hounds,” he said, adding the sighting occurred on the edge of the Granadella forest on Carrer del Passarell in Cost Nova, Javea.

HOW LOVELY ARE THY BRANCHES! Surprise Christmas tree in Javea

An Olive Press investigation revealed the tradition had begun ‘more than five years ago’ by two Brits Liz Dickson and her friend Dawn.

“Some years back Dawn suggested we decorate a tree in the woods to bring some Christmas cheer to dog walkers,” Liz told the Olive Press.

“Dawn walks her dogs there twice a day, and several others did too, including me. It was a lovely idea and so nice to see.

“But this year one of the Swedish ladies told Dawn the original tree was ugly, so a proper Christmas tree was bought and put up there.”

She the new tree may be a little over the top, as there were already a ‘shedload of trees in the wood’, but she hoped it brought a smile to walkers out this festive season.

