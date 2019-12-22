SO my prediction of Boris being voted in came true, albeit the landslide victory unforeseen! Since it was proved that Jeremy Corbyn was not a realistic choice for the electorate – something so many people have felt for years and was further exacerbated by his fence-sitting policy on leaving the European Union – I guess Boris really was the best outcome with at least one decision being firm.

It’s now time to definitely make that jump. It removes uncertainty, which almost every market hates (including property) and 2020 will now be the year that Britain leaves the EU, like it or not!

In Churchillian terminology, this is perhaps only the end of the beginning and there is now a great deal of negotiation ahead, with parliament’s first task being to agree the withdrawal agreement bill before January 31.

With a large Conservative majority, there will be no issue with this. The next cliffhanger will be when all the 27 remaining EU states are required to agree to Johnson’s new trade deal.

In addition, an agreement regarding security and law enforcement needs to be passed and if it’s still a ‘no deal’ by the end of June, then the UK faces the prospect of leaving without one at the end of December 2020.

GET BREXIT DONE: Johnson’s campaign message resonated with the British public

Whichever way one slices it, our roller coaster ride is not quite over with uncertainty – albeit it lessened – continuing for the foreseeable future.

This being the case, I doubt we’ll see any significant change in real estate activity from the British market next year.

Real estate market

It’s mid-December and the Christmas festivities are now in full flow. It’s rarely a busy time of year for the property market in Mallorca, with most buyers and sellers more interested in family holiday organisation, focusing on winding down business activities with the end of the year in sight.

It’s been a proverbial roller coaster ride for me this year (representing predominantly British buyers), but the year is not quite at an end… For those following my Olive Press articles, you will know I have a very special property at present in Old Bendinat.

I wrote in the last issue about some strong interest being shown, and working as the Exclusive Sellers Agent in this instance, I am very pleased it doesn’t rely solely on the British market.

So I am happy to say that the end of the year looks positive, with the negotiation in progress as I write. We’re not there quite yet, but close. With fingers crossed, 2020 will be starting on a very positive note.

Festivities

Until then, I would like to wish all our Olive Press readers a very Happy Christmas. May it be full of fun, laughter and happy times.

Please do spare a thought for those less fortunate – without family or close ones, or those who can’t afford the luxuries of a celebratory Christmas spread.

There are many charities here on the island supplying presents and meals for the less fortunate, so please think about a small donation. Organisations helping the disadvantaged – particularly children – include the JoyRon Foundation and you can still buy a beautiful Diversity of Mallorca Calendar (designed by your own Olive Press property correspondent! ) at www.joyronfoundation.org for any friends and family you have forgotten about.

Or spare a few euros and donate to the Radio One Mallorca Christmas appeal or Age Concern Mallorca.

Bringing it closer to home, perhaps spare a thought for your little old neighbour who rarely gets any visitors, as even a little box of chocolates or an invitation for a coffee or a glass of wine over this festive, but potentially lonely holiday season, will help make someone’s Christmas a much brighter one.

See you in 2020!