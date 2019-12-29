The Chief Minister has praised his attorney-general who has received a CMG in the latest announcement of British honours.

Fabian Picardo talked of the ‘massive, unparalleled contribution to the development of Gibraltar’ made by Michael Llamas.

Attorney General Llamas helped secure the vote for Gibraltarians in European elections and get the national football team into UEFA and FIFA.

He was awarded the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George by Queen Elizabeth II.

“Each of those has had a seismic effect on the lives of people on the Rock,” said Picardo

“In parallel they have had a massive effect in the international perception, regard and status of Gibraltar.

“In his humble, friendly and unassuming way, Michael has been one of the most effective advocates for Gibraltar’s cause in national and international courts.”

HUMBLE: Llamas in London

Far from the common perception of lawyers, Llamas is not pompous, maintaining the humility that has won him many friends worldwide.

He spent around a decade in Brussels too, a Europhile tradition he was sad to break off after the EU referendum of 2016.

Hard-worker

As the first ever Gibraltarian to become attorney general he has not disappointed either, being one of the strongest campaigners for Gibraltar’s causes in Brexit talks too.

“For all those reasons, it is absolutely right that his achievements should be recognised by the grant of this hugely well deserved award by Her Majesty,” said Picardo.

A CMG is an acronym for Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George.

The chivalrous award was originally given to individuals in countries taken by the British in the Mediterranean during the Napoleonic Wars.

Founded in 1818, its three levels include Knight Grand Cross, Knight Commander and Companion.

“Michael Llamas’ massive contribution to the development of Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians is unparalleled by any other non-political figure,” concluded Picardo.

“I warmly congratulate Michael on behalf of the People of Gibraltar, on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and my Cabinet.

“Well done Michael! Well deserved!”