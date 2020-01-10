THE FIFTH edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South & Murcia is out now.

OUT NOW: Edition 5

From exposing British con-men to showing how an Elche patisserie bakes with sex toys, we have just about everything!

From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and everywhere in between, the region’s hottest new English newspaper represents your voice in Spain.

The fortnightly paper – already available in Alicante north, Andalucia, Mallorca and Gibraltar – can be found in over a hundred key distribution spots around the area.

After the highly successful launch of our Costa Blanca North edition in March 2019, it was only a matter of time before its southern sibling came along.

As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.

Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites…