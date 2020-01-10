THE FIFTH edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South & Murcia is out now.
From exposing British con-men to showing how an Elche patisserie bakes with sex toys, we have just about everything!
From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and everywhere in between, the region’s hottest new English newspaper represents your voice in Spain.
The fortnightly paper – already available in Alicante north, Andalucia, Mallorca and Gibraltar – can be found in over a hundred key distribution spots around the area.
After the highly successful launch of our Costa Blanca North edition in March 2019, it was only a matter of time before its southern sibling came along.
As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.
Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites…
|Algorfa
|Quentin’s
|Algorfa
|AllDays SuperMarket
|Algorfa
|Johnsons Supermarket
|Algorfa
|The Corner Flag
|Algorfa
|La Finca
|Benijofar
|Seagate Financial Services
|Benijofar
|Euroguard
|Benijofar
|The Post Room
|Benijofar
|Casas Manuel
|Benijofar
|Oasis Bar
|Benijófar
|Worldwide Horizons
|Benijófar
|Jennifer Cunningham Consultants
|Benijófar
|Wilkins Store
|Benijófar
|Plaza Diferente
|Benimar
|The Card Shop
|Benimar
|The American Diner
|Cabo Roig
|Sun Lawyers
|Catral
|Café Uno
|Catral
|Supermercados Consum
|Ciudad Quesada
|Masymas
|Ciudad Quesada
|Coopers Arms
|Ciudad Quesada
|Bar Cafeteria Spanglish
|Ciudad Quesada
|Linen Mills
|Ciudad Quesada
|Consum Quesada
|Ciudad Quesada
|The Halfway House
|Ciudad Quesada
|Cafeteria Daniela
|Ciudad Quesada
|Chorus Financial
|Ciudad Quesada
|Marshalls Real Estate
|Ciudad Quesada
|SC Furniture and Bedding
|Ciudad Quesada
|Sofaland Bedland
|Ciudad Quesada
|right move
|Ciudad Quesada
|BIG FM Radio Station
|Ciudad Quesada
|The Rolling Pin
|Ciudad Quesada
|Cerveceria Don Carlos
|Ciudad Quesada
|Smart Shop
|Ciudad Quesada
|Bar Esquina
|Ciudad Quesada
|Quesada Mini Golf
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|Worldwide Horizons Travel Agency
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|MILOS BAR
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|Ramblas Golf course
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|Rumours
|El Chaparral
|Granny Reeves
|Gran Alacant
|Supermercado UNIDE MARKET
|Formentera del Segura
|Rumours Bar
|Formentera del Segura
|Floyds Bar
|Formentera del Segura
|Dialprix
|Formentera del Segura
|The Inn Place
|Formentera del Segura
|Trasgu
|Gran Alacant
|Supermercados Consum
|Guardamar del Segura
|The Med Bistro & Bar
|Guardamar del Segura
|Pick n Pay British Supermarket
|Guardamar del Segura
|Specsavers
|La Marina
|Supermercado consum
|La Marina
|Our Plaice
|La Marina
|Em’s Burgers
|La Marina
|The Angel Inn
|La Marina
|La Marina Sports Complex
|La Marina
|La Marina Services International
|Los Alcazares
|Casas Manuel Estate Agents
|Los Alcazares
|The Post Room
|Los Alcazares
|The Tipsy Thistle
|Los Alcazares
|The Penny Farthing
|Los Alcazares
|Heladeria Boulevard
|Los Montesinos
|Dialprix (Supervalu)
|Los Montesinos
|Carpet Heaven
|Los Montesinos
|Friends
|Orihuela
|Supermarket Europa
|Orihuela
|Chadwicks
|Orihuela
|Jumerca – Gama
|Orihuela
|Supermercados Consum, La Zenia
|Orihuela
|Johnsons
|Orihuela
|Overseas (Iceland)
|Orihuela
|Saura supermarkets Cabo Roig
|Orihuela
|Supermercados Consum
|Orihuela
|Investforhome S.L,
|Orihuela Playa
|Supercor
|Pilar de la Horadada
|APAH Charity Shop
|Playa Flamenca
|Bar Tropicana
|Rojales
|Mas Y Mas
|Rojales
|Intasun Homes
|Rojales
|Super Valu
|Rojales
|The Old Don Carlos, Irish Tavern
|Rojales
|The Card Place Benimar
|Rojales
|Ibex Insurance Ciudad Quesada
|Rojales
|Supermercados Consum
|Rojales
|La Marquesa Golf
|Rojales
|Currencies Direct Ltd
|Rojales
|The Bridge Bar
|San Fulgencio
|Iceland – Overseas
|San Fulgencio
|International Supermarket
|San Fulgencio
|Jennifer Cunningham & Assoc.
|San Fulgencio
|Oficina De Turismo
|San Fulgencio
|Dial PRIX
|San Fulgencio
|La Estación Gastrobar
|San Javier
|DFS San Javier
|San Javier
|Iceland
|San Javier
|Siesta Group
|San Javier
|The Yorkshire Linen Co
|San Javier
|Oceans outdoor Furniture
|San Miguel de Salinas
|Bargain Books
|San Miguel de Salinas
|Masymas, San Miguel de Salinas
|San Miguel de Salinas
|The Olive Tree Restaurant
|Santa Pola
|Dialprix
|Torrevieja
|The Card Place & Newsagents
|Torrevieja
|Torrevieja Tourist Office
|Torrevieja
|Iceland Overseas
|Torrevieja
|Carrefour
|Torrevieja
|The Spa Superstore
|Torrevieja
|La Bodega 13, San Luis
|Torrevieja
|Dialprix
|Torrevieja
|Princess Bar
|Torrevieja
|Papillón Bar
|Torrevieja
|Specsavers
|Torrevieja
|Investforhome S.L.
|Torrevieja
|Oceans Outdoor Furniture
|Torrevieja
|The Sofa Factory
|Torrevieja
|Jessie’s, Los Balcones
|Villamartin
|The Abbey Tavern
|Villamartin
|Campo de Golf Villamartín
|Villamartín
|Quesada Fish & Chips 2
|Villamartín
|The Hub Sports Bar
|Villamartín
|Eduardo´s Villamartín