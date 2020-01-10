THE FIFTH edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South & Murcia is out now.

Cbs5 Cover
OUT NOW: Edition 5

From exposing British con-men to showing how an Elche patisserie bakes with sex toys, we have just about everything!

From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and everywhere in between, the region’s hottest new English newspaper represents your voice in Spain.

The fortnightly paper – already available in Alicante north, Andalucia, Mallorca and Gibraltar – can be found in over a hundred key distribution spots around the area.

After the highly successful launch of our Costa Blanca North edition in March 2019, it was only a matter of time before its southern sibling came along.

As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.

Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites…

AlgorfaQuentin’s
AlgorfaAllDays SuperMarket
AlgorfaJohnsons Supermarket
AlgorfaThe Corner Flag
AlgorfaLa Finca
BenijofarSeagate Financial Services
BenijofarEuroguard
BenijofarThe Post Room
BenijofarCasas Manuel
BenijofarOasis Bar
BenijófarWorldwide Horizons
BenijófarJennifer Cunningham Consultants
BenijófarWilkins Store
BenijófarPlaza Diferente
BenimarThe Card Shop
BenimarThe American Diner
Cabo RoigSun Lawyers 
CatralCafé Uno
CatralSupermercados Consum
Ciudad QuesadaMasymas
Ciudad QuesadaCoopers Arms
Ciudad QuesadaBar Cafeteria Spanglish
Ciudad QuesadaLinen Mills
Ciudad QuesadaConsum Quesada
Ciudad QuesadaThe Halfway House
Ciudad QuesadaCafeteria Daniela
Ciudad QuesadaChorus Financial
Ciudad QuesadaMarshalls Real Estate
Ciudad QuesadaSC Furniture and Bedding
Ciudad QuesadaSofaland Bedland
Ciudad Quesadaright move
Ciudad QuesadaBIG FM Radio Station
Ciudad QuesadaThe Rolling Pin
Ciudad QuesadaCerveceria Don Carlos
Ciudad QuesadaSmart Shop
Ciudad QuesadaBar Esquina
Ciudad QuesadaQuesada Mini Golf
Dehesa de CampoamorWorldwide Horizons Travel Agency
Dehesa de CampoamorMILOS BAR
Dehesa de CampoamorRamblas Golf course
Dehesa de CampoamorRumours
El ChaparralGranny Reeves
Gran AlacantSupermercado UNIDE MARKET
Formentera del SeguraRumours Bar
Formentera del SeguraFloyds Bar
Formentera del SeguraDialprix
Formentera del SeguraThe Inn Place
Formentera del SeguraTrasgu
Gran AlacantSupermercados Consum
Guardamar del SeguraThe Med Bistro & Bar
Guardamar del SeguraPick n Pay British Supermarket
Guardamar del SeguraSpecsavers
La MarinaSupermercado consum
La MarinaOur Plaice
La MarinaEm’s Burgers
La MarinaThe Angel Inn
La MarinaLa Marina Sports Complex
La MarinaLa Marina Services International
Los AlcazaresCasas Manuel Estate Agents
Los AlcazaresThe Post Room
Los AlcazaresThe Tipsy Thistle
Los AlcazaresThe Penny Farthing
Los AlcazaresHeladeria Boulevard
Los MontesinosDialprix (Supervalu)
Los MontesinosCarpet Heaven
Los MontesinosFriends
OrihuelaSupermarket Europa
OrihuelaChadwicks
OrihuelaJumerca – Gama
OrihuelaSupermercados Consum, La Zenia
OrihuelaJohnsons
OrihuelaOverseas (Iceland)
OrihuelaSaura supermarkets Cabo Roig
OrihuelaSupermercados Consum
OrihuelaInvestforhome S.L,
Orihuela PlayaSupercor
Pilar de la HoradadaAPAH Charity Shop
Playa FlamencaBar Tropicana
RojalesMas Y Mas
RojalesIntasun Homes
RojalesSuper Valu
RojalesThe Old Don Carlos, Irish Tavern
RojalesThe Card Place Benimar
RojalesIbex Insurance Ciudad Quesada
RojalesSupermercados Consum
RojalesLa Marquesa Golf
RojalesCurrencies Direct Ltd
RojalesThe Bridge Bar
San FulgencioIceland – Overseas
San FulgencioInternational Supermarket
San FulgencioJennifer Cunningham & Assoc.
San FulgencioOficina De Turismo
San FulgencioDial PRIX
San FulgencioLa Estación Gastrobar
San JavierDFS San Javier
San JavierIceland
San JavierSiesta Group
San JavierThe Yorkshire Linen Co
San JavierOceans outdoor Furniture
San Miguel de SalinasBargain Books
San Miguel de SalinasMasymas, San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de SalinasThe Olive Tree Restaurant
Santa PolaDialprix
TorreviejaThe Card Place & Newsagents
TorreviejaTorrevieja Tourist Office
TorreviejaIceland Overseas
TorreviejaCarrefour
TorreviejaThe Spa Superstore 
TorreviejaLa Bodega 13, San Luis
TorreviejaDialprix
TorreviejaPrincess Bar
TorreviejaPapillón Bar
TorreviejaSpecsavers
TorreviejaInvestforhome S.L.
TorreviejaOceans Outdoor Furniture
TorreviejaThe Sofa Factory
Torrevieja Jessie’s, Los Balcones
VillamartinThe Abbey Tavern
VillamartinCampo de Golf Villamartín
VillamartínQuesada Fish & Chips 2
VillamartínThe Hub Sports Bar
VillamartínEduardo´s Villamartín
