THE Costa Calida saw some of the biggest property price increases last year.

Murcia as a region saw an 11% increase in value of property, one of the highest in Spain.

While this still leaves homes 43% lower (locally) than at the 2007 peak, it is a sign that prices will continue to rise this year.

Across the whole of the Murcia region prices have gone up by 2.8%.

This is just above the annual rise of 2.6% during 2019, claims valuation firm Tinsa.

In northern and northwestern regions, there has been an overall decrease in values, with properties in Asturias dropping by almost 4% in a year.

Blackspots such as Ciudad Real in central Spain have seen values drop by over 10%.

Spanish properties are still worth a third less than in 2007.

