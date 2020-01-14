A BRITISH fugitive wanted for two killings in the UK has been arrested in Spain.

John Kennedy, 39, was held over the Glasgow deaths of Jamie Campbell in 2006 and Kenny Reilly in 2018.

ADEJE: Where suspected killer Kennedy was arrested

According to the Mirror, he was cuffed in Tenerife in the Canary Islands on a European Arrest Warrant, before being charged.

His arrest is believed to have taken place as he left a supermarket in the south of the island.

The UK’s National Crime Agency is believed to have informed Spanish police of Kennedy’s location.

“Police can confirm that a 39-year-old man was arrested overseas, and then charged in connection with the death of Kenny Reilly in Glasgow in 2018 and Jamie Campbell in Glasgow in 2006,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

TIP OFF: Spain’s police are believed to have been given crucial details about Kennedy by the UK’s National Crime Agency

“He appeared in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday 12 December 2019. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Kennedy was remanded in custody during a hearing, according to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in Scotland.

A trio of suspects are also accused of murdering Reilly, including Darren Eadie, 28, Ross Fisher, 28 and his father Morton Eadie, 53.

They are believed to have gunned him down in his car, while Campbell is also thought to have been killed in a vehicle.