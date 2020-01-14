JOSE and Josefa continue to be the most common names for men and women in the Marina Alta region of Spain’s Costa Blanca.
But changing times and a changing society has seen these two names knocked off the list of most popular baby names in 2019.
Instead, residents have most chosen to call boys ‘Marc’ and girls ‘Martina’, according to the Observatori Marina Alta.
The change in tastes has also been recorded across Spain.
Though Antonio and Maria del Carmen are the most common given names for men and women, the most popular baby names are ‘Hugo’ and ‘Lucía’, according to most recent figures.
Olive Press TV
How Spain killed off its coal industry | Olive Press TV Roundup Jan 3-10
04:01
Alcoy cavalcade of the Three Kings 2020 – Olive Press TV
03:58
BREXIT IS DONE: UK Ambassador says healthcare and rights protected in Olive Press roundup Dec 13-20
04:36
'Mass suicide'–expat campaign groups react to UK general election on Olive Press TV roundup Dec 6-13
05:26
Spain's secret climate crisis sees chemicals poisoning oceans and rivers
02:11
CHECK IT OUT: Virtual reality now offers FREE TOURS round your dream property for sale in Spain
02:15
Cocaine submarines, corruption and translation calamity – Olive Press TV news roundup November 24-30
05:25
Level crossing barriers fail to close as car narrowly avoids train in shock Spanish dashcam video
01:02