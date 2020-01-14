JOSE and Josefa continue to be the most common names for men and women in the Marina Alta region of Spain’s Costa Blanca.

But changing times and a changing society has seen these two names knocked off the list of most popular baby names in 2019.

Instead, residents have most chosen to call boys ‘Marc’ and girls ‘Martina’, according to the Observatori Marina Alta.

The change in tastes has also been recorded across Spain.

Though Antonio and Maria del Carmen are the most common given names for men and women, the most popular baby names are ‘Hugo’ and ‘Lucía’, according to most recent figures.