A SNIFFER dog with the Policia Nacional has discovered an Alzheimer’s sufferer, 70, who went missing for three days on Spain’s Costa Blanca.
The dog, named Piba, found pensioner Annie in a section of countryside just 1km from her housing complex in Vistahermoso, Alicante city.
Piba reportedly sniffed her out ‘in good health’ at 11.30am on Sunday.
Annie had previously gone missing on Friday before her family filed a missing person’s report.
A search party involving 10 firefighters, a canine unit, drones, a group of agents in search and rescue, and a team specialising in rescue and firefighting (SPEIS).
Alicante’s mayor, Luis Barcala, thanked the authorities for their ‘professionalism’ and the high quality of their specialised work.
