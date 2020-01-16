Operations have been further affected at Alicante-Elche Airport, where a roof fire saw thousands evacuated, yesterday afternoon.
The reopening is postponed and will not take place at least until 2:00 p.m.
Initial reports had said the airport would reopen last night.
Further announcements are expected later this morning.
AENA, who run the site, have urged people not go to the airport, but to contact the relevant airline
