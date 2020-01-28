SAN FULGENCIO councillor, Darren Parmenter, attended last week’s International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid, and had nothing but high praise for the event.

Indeed, he sees a bright future for the Costa Blanca South and the Vega Baja area, in particular.

COLLABORATION: Darren Parmenter standing with Ximo Puig, President of the Comunidad Valenciana

Of hundreds of issues discussed, Parmenter commented on how positive meetings were, especially between neighbouring municipalities in Costa Blanca South.

“Municipalities in the same area are now working together to promote fiestas, tapas routes and other events so that they actively support each other,” said the PSOE man.

And whilst coastal towns have the luxury of the Mediterranean Sea as a tourist magnet, Parmenter admitted towns inland had to be more canny with marketing.

“Tourism for areas slightly inland is just as important as tourism for coastal towns,” he said.

“Working with other municipalities is key to growth, and we’ll be spearheading a number of initiatives from 2020 onwards,” the Brit enthused.

FITUR Madrid 2020: Over 250,000 delegates, travel journalists and members of the public attended.

This holistic approach is already championed in many Valenciana areas, and he looks forward to working with other towns in the Vega Baja such as Los Montesinos, Guardamar, Rojales and Dolores.

“We’re really going to put San Fulgencio on the map,” he concluded.

FITUR 2020 was this year’s global get-together for tourism professionals and broke all previous records with over 10,000 companies attending from 165 countries and regions. Over 140,000 trade visitors came, with over 110,000 members of the public.

Spain was represented by all autonomous regions, with the Comunidad Valenciana display winning ‘Best Original Stand’ out of the 19 presenting.