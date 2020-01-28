THE Policia National have detained a 30-year-old man for the sexual abuse of a woman at a Costa del Sol nightclub.

On Saturday, the German national allegedly put his hand up the woman’s skirt while they were on the dancefloor of a Marbella club.

The woman had been enjoying a night out with mates at the venue.

After being reproached, the man threw a cigarette at her face, before pushing her over.

She was later treated for first degree burns on her upper lip and bruising to her knee and ankle.

The friends of the woman then alerted police and after speaking with witnesses the alleged perpetrator was identified.

The victim was taken to a healthcentre for her injuries.

The man was arrested at the nightclub early on Sunday morning.

