THE HISTORIC centre of Orihuela explodes into life this weekend, as the city celebrates its annual Medieval Market, with 300 food and craft stalls.

Festivities start at midday on Friday (31) at the Diocesan School of Santo Domingo where a theatrical parade heads to the City Council of Orihuela.

DANCING: Scenes from 2019

Celebrations continue throughout the weekend, ending with another huge parade through the streets with actors, dancers and figures.

PROUD: The Councilor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, and the president of the Association of Moors and Christians Festivities

The Councillor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, proudly added that this year, “will feature musical shows and high-level theatrical, exhibitions, workshops and artisans of great quality.”

Rocamora mentioned that the weekend includes exhibitions, live performances, about 300 craft & food stalls, concerts, and a falconry exhibition.

The Department of Tourism is providing free buses from Play Flamenca Town Hall on Friday and Saturday (10am to 3pm and 4pm to 10pm) and on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Interim stops include Entrenaranjos and Torremendo.

PACKED: Thousands are expected

A special ‘tourist train’ also takes place at 10am on Friday and Saturday, taking participants from the Puerta de la Olma around the whole ‘Medieval Orihuela’ area.

These trips need to be pre-booked by calling 96 530 4645 / 96 530 2747

The fair dates back to 1272, when King Alfonso X “El Sabio” granted an annual fair to Orihuela.

