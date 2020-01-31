A MAN has appeared in court over the rape of woman in her own home in Andalucia.

She reported the alleged sexual attack after being held for three hours by the man at her property in Sevilla.

The attack happened on Tuesday night after the woman was followed and forced through her own front door at knifepoint.

Police arrested the suspect, known as Fernando GS, after a detailed description given by the victim.

The 57-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Wednesday morning at approximately 3:45am near the Plaza de Armas bus station in the Andalucian capital.

GS has a history of similar offences and has previously served a 25-year prison sentence for other sexual crimes.

When arrested, the man admitted that he had travelled from his home in Jaen to Cordoba and onto Sevilla in order to choose a victim and carry out the attack.

?Policía Local detiene a un varón (57) por agredir sexualmente a una mujer en #Sevilla tras retenerla en su casa durante unas tres horas.

Cumplió condena por otra agresión. Se había desplazado a Sevilla para cometer la agresión.#Gobernación @Ayto_Sevillahttps://t.co/xW93I5KW3O pic.twitter.com/GMyBfTddAW — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 29, 2020

After following the woman, he pounced on at her front door with a knife and forced her inside, taking her mobile phone and keys, where he then held her for three hours.

When alerting police, the woman said she had cuts on her hands from the knife the man used.

Immediately the specific protocol for attacks of this type was carried out and the woman was taken to the Women’s Hospital of the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital for examination and assistance.

Police are not ruling out that previous attacks occurred.

The man was taken to the courts at Prado de San Sebastian this morning at 9am.

