A WOMAN has been found dead in Sevilla on Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old was found at 5am in Plaza Blas Infante in San Juan de Aznalfarache.

The body showed signs of violence including head injuries.

The investigation has ruled out that the woman is a victim of gender violence.

The victim was a resident of an area known as Barriada Cooperativa, less than an hour away from where her body was found and according to neighbours she had been involved in the drug scene for years.

Police were alerted at 5am in the morning that a woman was lying in the square.

The woman who was going to turn 35 years old on Wednesday was last seen around 30 minutes before the police were called approximately 200 metres from where her body was found.

The authorities are asking the community to contact them with any information.

