ANDALUCIAN chef Agustin Herrera has led his team to victory at a prestigious French food competition.

The Cordoba-born maestro was competing at the Mediterranean Food Salon ‘Food in Sud’ exhibition held in Marseille.

He was representing his Madrid-based El Clasico Taberna & Tapas restaurant at the prestigious awards.

VICTOR: Agustin Herrera

The cook, who is from Lucena, led a team composed of Juan Jose Rubio Camacho, chef of Florida Retiro, Lucia Dominguez, of the Etxeko Restaurant and Roberto Garcia Gomez, maitre at Carlos Maldonado’s Raices.

Up against a number of different teams from across the Mediterranean, the four-strong team put together a perfect blend of flavours and techniques to wow the judges and claim victory at the internationally renowned expo.

FOOD IN SUD: Exhibition in Marseille

In a menu that ‘made the diner travel to our country with every bite’, Herrera produced a two course meal consisting of Lucerne Grondin, a type of Mediterranean fish, in a suquet of river crabs, accompanied by a Madrid-style chickpea biscuit, a sphere of yogurt and mint and another of Navarra piparra.

Agustin Herrera is no stranger to success.

He is also the proud winner of the IV National Gastronomy Contest in 2018 and Champion of the XXIV Gastronomic Contest of the Community of Madrid in 2017.

