SPANISH police are actively hunting a drone pilot responsible for shutting down Madrid airport.

At least on drone was spotted flying in the airspace by two pilots earlier today, forcing the airport to divert all flights and cancel departures.

The shutdown was in place until at least 2.40pm today but according to AENA, the airport is already back open.

At least 22 flights were diverted, mostly to Valencia, with the rest heading to Barcelona, Alicante-Elche, Valladolid and Zaragoza.

It comes just over a year since London Gatwick Airport was forced to close from December 19 to 21 2018 when drones repeatedly flew in and around its airspace.

The chaos affected some 140,000 passengers and around 1,000 flights.