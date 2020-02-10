ANOTHER woman has died in Granada, in a new gender violence killing at the hands of her ex-partner.

Granada-born mum Ana Morillas, 34, died from stab wounds allegedly inflicted by her 24-year-old former partner.

A man has been arrested by police after surrendering himself to the Guardia Civil for her alleged murder.

The woman is believed to have been stabbed several times on Saturday afternoon at her home in Calle Pavia, in the Zaidin neighbourhood.

It is reported that her ex-partner has confessed to the murder.

This latest killing of a woman in Granada brings the number of those killed in Spain this year to nine.

Emergency services couldn’t do anything to save Morrillas, who leaves a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Morillas was a teacher and had moved to the area to teach at a local school.

She has reportedly not made any prior accusations against the accused man.

The Delegation of the Government against Gender Violence has confirmed the death as that of gender violence.

It comes after the murder of a 73-year-old woman in Caniles, Granada last month.

