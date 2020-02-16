A NEW trailer for season four of the critically acclaimed Stranger Things has been released.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the production of the fourth season has begun.

The third season saw the destruction of the Mind Flayer and the Byers family moving away from Indiana with Eleven in tow.

Fans will be pleased to see the return of Hopper with many refusing to believe that he could be dead at the end of the third season.

Although Hopper is far away from Hawkins, Indiana.



An official release date has not been confirmed.