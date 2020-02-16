TWO MEN allegedly involved in defrauding hundreds of overseas buyers and investors are facing up to seven years behind bars.

GRAND OPENING: Homes, golf course and facilities all promised.

Antonio Martinez sold properties off-plan on the Trampolin Hills estate, between Murcia and Sucina, that were promoted as free of any debt.

However, far from being unencumbered, each property was mortgaged to the tune of €100,000.

Unwitting buyers ended up taking on the massive debt, as well as the keys to a new home in the sun.

IN RUINS: The same resort reception building in 2019

Despite the saga going back to 2003, Spain’s public prosecution service filed their case, but Martinez immediately blamed his business partner at the time, one Rafael Aguilera.

A reduced sentence of two years has been offered if a guilty plea is entered, but neither of the men are budging.

The companies involved are Solera el Trampolin and Trampolin Hills Golf Resort SL.

ALL MAPPED OUT: Aguilera and Martinez promote Trampolin Hills

Laverdad reported in 2018 that Martinez, aka ‘El Gitano’ (The gypsy), was ordered to pay €18.5 million in compensation to individuals and companies that had been scammed into thinking the resort was genuine.

The pair promoted a ‘macro-urbanization’ of 2,750 homes, a golf course, swimming pools, commercial areas, hotels and restaurants, and even a school.

Up to 500 clients from all over Europe signed up to finance the development, spending between €20,000 and €336,000 each.

Invested monies were meant to be put into a protected bank account, but the funds allegedly went straight into the private coffers of Martnez and Aguilera..

The prosecutors’ office stated the amount scammed totals roughly €54 million – it’s ultimate whereabouts still unknown

