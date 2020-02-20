RYANAIR has launched last-minute flights from Spain for €6.

The offer is available until the end of Friday, February 21, but it’s only valid for travel between now and March 8.

The flights are from multiple Spanish destinations such as Almeria, Alicante, Bilbao, Malaga and Girona, to London Southend.

Southend is a small airport serving the south-east – Kent, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk – along with the London area too, as it’s less than an hour from central London via train.

This is the second low-cost sale that the budget airline has launched so far this year.

In January, they released a million seats to European destinations from all the Spanish airports it serves, for an average discount of 20%, some starting as cheap as €8.

Extras such as priority boarding, checked luggage and seat allocation however, are still at full price.

This last-minute type deal is not a new phenomenon for Ryanair, as it often has seats it needs to fill during the off-peak season.