MORE than 1,000 tourists have been placed under quarantine in Tenerife after an Italian doctor staying at the resort tested positive for coronavirus.

According to El Mundo, the H10 Costa Adeje, where the patient had been staying with his wife for a week, enacted strict protocol at around 6am today.

The man has been taken to the Hospital Nuestra Senora de Candeleria while another two people have also been taken in and placed under isolation for possible infection.

According to sources from the health ministry, the Italian doctor volunteered at a health centre on the island and asked to be tested after fearing he was carrying the virus.

A second set of samples from the man have been sent to the microbiology centre in Madrid.

Health officials will now have to trace the steps of the Italian man to track down all and any potential at risk people.

It comes as Italy has seen a surge in the virus, with at least 218 infected and seven killed.

Spain had nine false alarms yesterday, including two members of the same family in Malaga.