A CRIMINAL investigation has been launched into one of the world’s most powerful football agents.

The Spanish National Court has begun probing Fali Ramadani for participating in an alleged money laundering scheme in Mallorca.

Originally from Albania, Ramadani lives in a luxury mansion in Calvia, and represents a number of footballers through his Berlin-based Lian Sports, including Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic and Napoli’s Kalidou Kouliba.

Ramadani is estimated to own the fifth most valuable football agency in the world that is said to have accumulated €49 million in agent fees and the negotiation of more than €500 million worth of contracts.

He is accused of tax evasion and money laundering in a case that stretches across Europe.

Last week, agents from Europol and officers from the Guardia Civil raided the multi-millionaire’s home and office in a search that lasted more than six hours.

They confiscated economic information and documentation.

Various business owners, ex-footballers and the leaders of every club that Ramadani has worked with are now reportedly being questioned in connection with the case.

This includes individuals from east Asian countries, which have allegedly conducted business with well-known companies in Mallorca, in addition to a former international goalkeeper that resides in Calvia, according to local sources.

Maheta Molango, the recently sacked CEO of Real Mallorca, has also been questioned in connection with tax fraud allegations against Ramadani.

Held for several hours at the Guardia Civil headquarters in Son Moix, the Swiss executive reportedly handed over documentation and contracts concerning a number of players at the club to investigators.

It is understood that he told officers that all operations between Ramadani and the Balearic SAD were legal, with Director Carlos Sureda acting as a liaison.

In an investigation headed by the Central Operating unit (UCO), Ramadani is now set to face charges at the National Court in Madrid with sources indicating that a ruling could freeze all of his assets.

