ALMOST 25% of people in Spain are overweight, according to a new study.

The figures obtained from a study undertaken by the European Association for the Study of Obesity also suggest that by 2030, half of Spain’s population will be overweight.

The Spanish government is trying to curb this trend, so they are considering increasing the IVA of high calorie products, such as fast food, pastries and soft-drinks, with the aim of reducing their consumption.

Dr. Ana Luzon, who is a dietary and nutritionist specialist said: “Applying higher prices to certain products is a measure that has also been implemented in other countries.

“This type of action can work, not only as a deterrent in the purchase of high calorie and fatty foods, but as an ‘extra economic burden’ to the excessive consumption of unhealthy products.”

According to a report by UNICEF’s Spanish Committee, up to 40% of young people between the ages of eight and 16 are overweight in the Iberian country.

This is mainly due to an increase in inactive lifestyles among young children, followed by poor eating habits in schools and lack of cooking at home, resulting in fast-food and ready made dinners.

Almost three million people die worldwide as a result of obesity, making it the fifth highest cause of death.