AN OLYMPIC qualifying event due to be held in a Chinese city has been relocated to Spain due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The mixed relay triathlon was originally scheduled to take place on May 9 in Chengdu, China.

However, the event has been brought forward to May 1 and will be held in Valencia.

It is the final chance for the mixed teams to secure a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is not the first international sporting event to be affected since the outbreak of coronavirus.

It comes after the Six Nations Ireland v Italy game, due to take place in Italy on March 7, has been postponed.

Around 80,000 people have so far been infected with the virus with at least 2,700 killed.

